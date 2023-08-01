Mendrisio Prize | 6 months in Switzerland to study contemporary architecture – promoted by the DGCC of the MiC

Applications by 9 October 2023

The announcement of the first edition of the has just been published Mendrisio-Archive of Modern Awardthe program promoted by the Directorate General for Contemporary Creativity of the Ministry of Culture – together with the Directorate General for Public and Cultural Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Italian Cultural Institute of Zurich – focused on the subjects of the study of the history of architecture and aimed at young Italian scholars.

The two winners of the Award – supported by a tutor with international experience and an expert in the topics covered – will have the opportunity to spend a period of six months in Mendrisio (February 2024 – July 2024), with the aim of deepening the tools for the study of contemporary architecture.

They will also participate in the cultural activities organized by the IIC Zurich and the Fondazione Archivio del Moderno, also through the presentation of the result of their work at the end of the residency.

Requirements for the application be Italian citizens and residents in Italy be born after 31 December 1988 be architects, engineers o art historians holding a third-level university degree (School of specialization, PhD, second level Master) carry out proven research activity in the specific sector of contemporary architecture or the history of contemporary architecture have a good knowledge of the English language.

Those who have autonomous research projects in the field of the disciplinary sector ICAR 18 will be positively evaluated.

Documentation for the application curriculum vitae (Italian and English) at least one letter of presentation of the candidate and his academic activity, written by professors, researchers or curators related to the discipline of the history of architecture to be sent to the addresspremiomendrisio@gmail.com a letter of motivation from the candidate (in Italian and in English) documentation of the study and research activity carried out in the history of modern and contemporary architecture any extracts from publications relating to the research activity carried out scan of a document valid identity Scholarships

Two 6-month scholarships will be awarded which include:

a monthly allowance of 1,800 euros for meals and reimbursement of expenses availability of accommodation round-trip air-train ticket to Mendrisio from Italy insurance coverage for health expenses, injuries, accidents

Announcement and documentation

