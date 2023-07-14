Mengyue Township’s Elm Yellow Mushroom Harvest Brings Prosperity to the Village

Mengyue elm yellow mushroom harvesting is busy

“The form is umbrella-shaped, the color is full, and the hyphae are soft…” Now, it is a good time for the elm yellow mushroom to be on the market. In the yellow elm mushroom planting base in Guangwa Village, Mengyue Township, Longchuan County, clusters of bright yellow “small umbrellas” bloomed all over the mushroom shed, which is really lovable.

Ulmus yellow mushroom is also called golden top side ear, golden top mushroom, jade emperor mushroom, and golden mushroom. It is named because the cap is bright yellow. The local people are also called chanterelles. It is delicious, rich in fragrance and rich in nutrition and has the medicinal value of nourishing and strengthening the body.

“You don’t have to travel far, and you can do it when you have time. As long as the edible fungus industry can develop in the village, workers will always be needed throughout the year.” Tan Lebang, a villager in Guangwa Village, said that since recruiting workers, he has never missed a day. As long as there is work, he will work in the edible mushroom base. Now he can earn 100 yuan a day at the door of his house, and he can also take care of the family.

There are 5 mushroom picking workers like Tan Lebang in the base, all of whom are villagers from nearby villages. Picking elm and yellow mushrooms has enabled them to realize their desire to find employment and increase income at their doorstep.

According to Wei Wu, the person in charge of the base, the local air humidity is relatively high, which is suitable for the growth of yellow elm mushrooms, and the conditions such as temperature difference between day and night and altitude are very suitable. It takes 3 to 5 days from germination to picking of elm yellow mushrooms, and a shed can pick 300 to 500 catties per day, which has higher nutritional value and better benefits than oyster mushrooms.

It is understood that Mengyue Township adheres to the leadership of party building, integrates resources from all parties, and develops the “one village, one product” industrial model according to local conditions. In cooperation with Dehongzhou Hongpeng Edible Mushroom Co., Ltd., it will begin to introduce the elm yellow mushroom industry in 2022 as Guangwa Village. The collective economy adopts the operation mode of “company + base + farmers”, sells elm and yellow mushroom sticks to local farmers at low prices and is responsible for planting guidance and finished product recycling to ensure farmers’ income.

Up to now, a total of 70,000 rods of bacteria have been planted in the base, and it is expected to produce 70,000 kilograms of fresh mushrooms, with an output value of 350,000 yuan. The small elm yellow mushrooms are used as an “umbrella” for the local people to revitalize the countryside and enrich the people. (Photo by Qi Lulu)

