news-txt”>

(ANSA) – AREZZO, MARCH 18 – About 200 people have so far undergone prophylaxis following the case of bacterial meningitis that struck a 19-year-old ISIS student in San Giovanni Valdarno, in the province of Arezzo. To the approximately 80 contacts between family members, school and gym mates, travelers of the train that the young commuter uses for travel and frequenters of the disco where the boy had been last weekend were added. According to the data provided by the ASL, the protocol is applied regularly while the appeal to those who have frequented the same places as the boy continues. The 19-year-old is in stable health conditions at the Arezzo hospital where he is hospitalized in the infectious diseases department. (HANDLE).

