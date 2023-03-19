Home News Meningitis case in the Arezzo area, 200 people on prophylaxis – Tuscany
News

Meningitis case in the Arezzo area, 200 people on prophylaxis – Tuscany

by admin
Meningitis case in the Arezzo area, 200 people on prophylaxis – Tuscany

Stable conditions for a 19-year-old hospitalized

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – AREZZO, MARCH 18 – About 200 people have so far undergone prophylaxis following the case of bacterial meningitis that struck a 19-year-old ISIS student in San Giovanni Valdarno, in the province of Arezzo. To the approximately 80 contacts between family members, school and gym mates, travelers of the train that the young commuter uses for travel and frequenters of the disco where the boy had been last weekend were added. According to the data provided by the ASL, the protocol is applied regularly while the appeal to those who have frequented the same places as the boy continues. The 19-year-old is in stable health conditions at the Arezzo hospital where he is hospitalized in the infectious diseases department. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy