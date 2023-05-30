Menstrual leave due to absences of up to 51%, let’s include it in the regulations of schools: proposal rejected in Genoa

The Regional Council of Liguria has recently rejected a motion concerning the inclusion of menstrual leave in the institutional regulations of upper secondary schools. The motion obtained 10 votes in favor (centre-left and M5S), 3 abstentions (the directors of the Liguria Toti List Angelo Vaccarezza, Chiara Cerri and Daniela Menini) and 13 against (the other directors of the centre-right).

Councilor Selena Candia’s Proposal

The motion presented by councilor Selena Candia of the Sansa list committed the Toti council to start a dialogue with the director of the regional school office in order to include menstrual leave in the institutional regulations of upper secondary schools. Furthermore, the initiation of a legislative process was urged to provide for menstrual leave for female workers, in the appropriate institutional settings.

The Justification of the Proposal

The motion noted that between 60% and 90% of women suffer from dysmenorrhea, resulting in a school absenteeism rate ranging from 13% to 51% and a work absenteeism rate ranging from 5% to 15%. Furthermore, it was highlighted that several European and non-European countries have already introduced menstrual leave as a support measure for women.

Positions and Result of the Vote

The Regional Council was divided on the issue of menstrual leave, with the centre-right expressing an opinion against the proposal, while the centre-left and M5S supported the initiative. Ultimately, the motion was rejected with a prevailing 13 votes against.

Reflections on the Future of Menstrual Leave

Despite the rejection of the motion, the issue of menstrual leave remains open and arouses debates at both regional and national levels. The introduction of such a measure could represent a significant support for women who face difficulties during their menstrual cycle. However, further insights and ongoing dialogue will be needed to evaluate the implementation of this proposal in the specific context of Liguria and Italy as a whole.