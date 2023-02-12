Today, a reform to the health regime is being discussed in Congress, in which inclusion is required, as a fundamental point of access to mental health care. In addition to professional help, the importance of sharing and understanding the difficulties of our children and family members is essential.

The success in reducing deaths by suicide depends both on public policies for the prevention and management of cases, as well as on the actions of loved ones to protect the life of the person, prioritizing that they receive adequate clinical management. required.

8 signs that can alert about suicide and the mental health of your child or family

• Identify low moods, for prolonged periods.

• Pay attention to changes in behavior, social level, sleeping and eating patterns that your child or family member may present.

• Try not to overlook phrases like, “everyone would be better off without me” thinking that young people do it to get attention.

• Empathy and calm when conversing with them is a key factor, assertive communication is key in all areas of life, especially with young people and adolescents.

• It is essential to take the young person with the professional in case it is presumed that he or she could have ideas, such as suicidal behaviour.

• Encourage the youngster to re-interact with his environment, always respecting his process.

• Physical activity is an excellent strategy, with this endorphin and serotonin are released helping to control stress levels.

• It is important to guide him on the correct management of time and the management of tolerance to frustration and failure.

Before any of these signs it is necessary to take your child or family member for consultation, maintain a willingness to dialogue so that they can express themselves.

Understanding that the phenomenon of suicide can affect anyone, unfortunately this can be caused by internal and external factors, the accompaniment of families or their support network together with the strategies proposed by professionals will be key to their improvement.

Always remember that it is a joint process between the family and the young person, bearing in mind that there may be relapses.

