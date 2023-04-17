Mental health in Bogotá: stigma, neglect and memes

Have you ever felt like you’re talking to a wall when trying to find answers? This is how thousands of Bogotanos feel while trying to find some kind of help for their mental health. The state’s failure to address the needs of patients with mental illness is evident, and the desperation they experience on a daily basis feels like a mountain impossible to climb.

Hundreds of psychiatric patients continue to suffer in silence waiting to be heard by the EPS that are supposed to help them. It seems that these entities have taken the slogan “healthy body, healthy mind” very literally, forgetting that mental health is also important. For them, it is easier to ignore the existence of these patients, deny them the assistance of mental health care services, and deprive them of specialized medications that allow them to cope with their illnesses. At the end of the day, when patients find the courage to talk about their problems, the State puts up hundreds of steps that prevent them from reaching the top where they will find the care they need.

Every day there are thousands of cases that demonstrate this problem, Jaquelín Monsalva, is a single mother of two little ones who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), Jaquelín faces every day with the misunderstanding of people and the condition of his children, he has had to move more times than the Flintstones, because his neighbors and tenants can’t stand the “noise” his children make. Also, to add insult to injury, the EPS to which they are affiliated has been negligent in both the supply of medicines and care in any medical center in the city, it seems that their children are more likely to win the lottery than to get an appointment with a specialist.

This is the day to day of Jaquelín. While his son Luis Alejandro attacks himself and screams desperately as a result of a crisis, his mother restrains him and pleads through a video that he sent me “I need you to help me, they are violating my rights, we can’t take it anymore.” When talking about her case, her overwhelmed tone denotes despair and it is understandable, the frustration of living in a world where mental health is taken as a joke is like carrying a thousand stones on your chest.

In Colombia, suffering from a disorder like Alejandro’s seems to be as rare as a unicorn, people believe myths and urban legends more than scientific evidence. According to data from the WHO, one in every 160 children in the world suffers from this disease, and despite this, in Latin America the average that goes to mental health is only 2% of its total budget. If we delve deeper into our case, we can understand how alarming and outrageous it is: we have one psychiatrist for every 38,000 inhabitants. According to the Pan American Health Organization, in Bogotá suicides do not stop increasing and by the year 2022 there were 399 cases of mortality by suicide.

To continue with the comic strip of mental health in Bogotá, there is another very emblematic case such as that of Cristian Montenegro, the young man who “married” a rag doll and called an ambulance to attend to an alleged illness of his partner. rag; Case that has been the subject of ridicule and memes on social networks. However, behind this absurd anecdote there is a real and worrisome problem: the lack of mental health care in our city.

When requesting the service, Cristian, very concerned, told the paramedic that the doll “has fainted, she is my wife, a help” to which the health personnel replied “we are going to take her to a hospital so that she is well, let’s go to take his vital signs.

In a city like Bogotá, where there is barely one ambulance for every 100,000 inhabitants, it is unfortunate that one of them has been used to treat a doll. But the situation is even worse in the field of mental health, where the lack of mobile units is more evident and patient care is a pending task. This case, absurd as it may seem, is an example of how little mental health is valued in our society, and of the need to take serious and effective measures to address this problem. Mental health is no joke, and we cannot afford to belittle it.

It is important to note that the viralization of this type of content not only trivializes mental health, but can have negative consequences for those who suffer from mental illness and their families. Jokes, ridicule and belittling only contribute to perpetuate the stigma surrounding these disorders and make those affected feel even more isolated and marginalized. Instead, we need to focus on educating ourselves about mental health and promoting a culture of acceptance and respect for those with these illnesses. Only then can we guarantee that everyone has access to the services and treatments they need to improve their quality of life and recover their emotional well-being.

If we do not take this issue seriously, we will not only contribute to the possibility of reproducing alarming figures such as suicide cases, but we will also be perpetuating the precariousness of the current health system. According to the most recent Legal Medicine report on suicide cases in the city, the number has gone from 397 in January and February 2022 to 444 in the same period this year, a clear indicator that something must change.

We need to stop treating mental health like the salad plate at dinner, simply ignored and pushed aside while people focus on meat and potatoes. It is time for us to be responsible and give priority to this important area of ​​health, so that the EPS and state entities stop treating it like a decoration at a birthday party and instead give it the attention it deserves. If we continue to underestimate mental health, it will continue to be the subject of ridicule and scorn. So, for everyone’s sake, let’s stop laughing at rag dolls and start taking mental health seriously in Bogotá and across the country.