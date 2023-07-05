Home » Meral Akşener met with Davutoğlu
News

Meral Akşener met with Davutoğlu

by admin

The meeting, which was closed to the media in the office of IYI Party Chairman Akşener, lasted approximately 1.5 hours. After the meeting, Davutoğlu answered the journalists’ question about the content of the meeting, “Good luck with the visit”. AKŞENER MEETS WITH MEMBERS OF THE COUNCIL Meral Akşener, Chairman of the IYI Party, held a meeting with the members of the General Administrative Board in Ankara yesterday. At this meeting, 21 new members of the Presidency Council were determined. […]

