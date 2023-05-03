Mercado Libre ratifies its commitment to employability

More than 5 million loans granted to entrepreneurs in Latin America; more than 11 million positive impact products sold; more than 4.6 million packages delivered with sustainable mobility; new restoration processes started in 3,300 hectares of forest: these are some of the reasons why 2022 marked a new milestone for Mercado Libre.

It also increased its electric fleet, facilitated trade for 500,000 SMEs, promoted financial education for more than 7,000 women and young people, and brought more than 1,400 girls closer to the world of technology.

The data comes from the company’s latest Impact Report, which measures the social, environmental and economic impacts of its ecosystem between January 1 and December 31, 2022.

Carried out under the highest international reporting standards, its contents were defined based on the opinions of the company’s interest groups surveyed through a materiality survey in which more than 62,000 people participated, representing users, Market work teams Libre, supplier companies, civil society organizations, and the public and private sectors of all Latin America.

Among the main results, the eleventh edition of the report shows that -during the past year- Mercado Libre provided more than 5 million loans to entrepreneurs with Mercado Pago, aimed at growing their businesses.

Of the total, 49% were women. In addition, together with allied organizations, it promoted the financial education of more than 2,300 women and initial training for more than 4,400 young people from Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Uruguay.

Also during the past year, Mercado Libre sold 11.6 million products with a positive impact from Latin America through its sustainable products section.

Likewise, with the aim of strengthening the entrepreneurial community that contributes to preserving the main biomes of Latin America through its production, the company expanded the scope of the Biomas program: in 2022 it expanded in Argentina, arriving for the first time in Mexico and incorporating new biomes in Brazil, training and offering mentoring to more than 100 organizations and cooperatives that sold more than 22,000 products on the marketplace, which indirectly benefited some 30,000 producers.

electric fleet

Thus, in addition to continuing to expand its logistics network, adding 49 new centers that generated 7,105 jobs, Mercado Libre also continued to expand its electric fleet to 797 vehicles, one of the largest in the region, and adding solutions that allowed the delivery of more than 4.6 million packages through sustainable mobility.

And 8 distribution centers migrated 100% to renewable energies were added, reaching a total of 10 sites between centers and offices.

In addition to reduction strategies, Mercado Libre continues to implement one of the most efficient ways to deal with climate change according to science: nature-based solutions.

Regenera América, its program for the conservation and regeneration of the iconic biomes of Latin America, added a first project in Mexico and three new ones in Brazil.

Restoration processes began in 3,300 hectares of forest, with the planting of more than 500,000 trees and the passive restoration of more than 4 million trees.

