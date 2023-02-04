Since February, the Mercados Campesinos del Oriente return to the Gran Plaza shopping center. On the first Saturday of each month, starting on February 4, visitors to this place will be able to enjoy handicrafts, sweets, typical foods of the region, and other amenities, which will be distributed in kiosks in the Central Square of the shopping center, among the 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

What are the Eastern Farmers’ Markets?:

Mercados Campesinos del Oriente is a private initiative carried out in the Gran Plaza Shopping Center that has the support of merchants from the municipality of Granada Antioquia who, with drive and affection for their land, offer a space for the peasants of the municipality to have the possibility of entering the city market with their products.

What is found in the Mercados Campesinos del Oriente?

This event will have more than 20 exhibitors who will bring the best of the field: all kinds of vegetables, fruits and legumes, as well as processed products such as milk, cheese, panela and yogurt for sale open to the public only for this day. In its development, the event has the support of strategic allies of the municipality of Granada that unite producers and mediate the arrival of peasants in the region to take advantage of these initiatives.