Mercedes: judgment on upgrades postponed to Barcelona

Mercedes obtained a satisfactory result in Monaco, but to understand the real value of the upgrades, we need to wait for the Spanish GP.

One of the hottest topics of the weekend Monaco was the new guise of Mercedestook to the track with a W14 heavily edited. The Brackley stable has decided to introduce in the Principality the many updates planned for the weekend, then cancelled, of Imolastarting a new one bottomfrom the bellies magazines and one front suspension profoundly redesigned. Although Monte-Carlo is the least representative track of the championship, the choice of the star seems to have paid off, given that Lewis Hamilton he repeatedly stated during the weekend that he found a better feeling with the car. At the end of the race, This is Wolff instead, he preferred to keep calm, emphasizing that the weekend of Spanish GP it will represent the first real occasion in which to evaluate the new package.

“It is difficult to judge…” – began the Mercedes Team Principal, quoted by F1.com – “…because it seems that we have been at the level of Aston Martin e Ferrari. But we have to be careful, in Barcelona we need to collect more data. What we have now is a new development base, so I don’t expect us to be ahead of Aston Martin and Ferrari. Now we have to understand the behavior of the car and find its ideal set-up, but we are very good at this. Even with the old package, which wasn’t that competitive and was terrible at the start of 2022, we brought home a win by dominating at Interlagos, so we’ll get to those levels. At the moment everything is new, so you have to learn by collecting data and setting up the car in the right way.”

To the microphones of Sky Sports F1Hamilton instead spent nice words for the new W14: “I’m very happy, we’ve made some steps forward. Before this weekend I had no idea how competitive we would be, so a fourth and fifth position is a good result for the team. Thank you so much to all the team that worked on site to get these upgrades through. We crossed the finish line in one piece, beat the Ferraris and scored important points for the team. Next week we will be in Barcelona, ​​the perfect circuit to test the car. Here it was really difficult to understand, it was very stiff and there were many bumps. I definitely felt that a particular detail of the car has improved, but I don’t know what next week will be like. I’m sure the car will be much better in Barcelona.”

Cover photo: Alessandro Martellotta for Newsf1.it