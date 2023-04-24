Mercedes: the change of concept will be a long process

As Mercedes itself suggests, the Imola package will represent the first phase of a long development process.

Waiting for the update package to arrive Mercedesscheduled for Imola, keep growing. As well as the Ferrarithe Brackley stable will take advantage of the return to Europe to modify its W14with the aim of cutting the gap that separates it from the unattainable Red Bull of this start of the season. The Star has not too much hidden in which areas it will intervene: the most obvious and immediate are the belliesas the Brackley stables were the only ones to adopt the philosophy zero-sidepod for its cars in the 2022 and 2023 season. However, Mercedes has previously stressed that the W14 will undergo major changes in every area of ​​the car and, through a note published on its website, has hinted that this change of concept will not only materialize with the introduction of the new bellies on the single-seater.





“When it comes to aerodynamics…” – recites the interesting deepening – “…we are not referring only to the shapes of the car and the bodywork. It is also about how the car is used, how it is maintained and how the work on thetrim It is on balancing depending on the aero package. These factors also affect aerodynamic performance. The most influential element of a package is thefront wing, because it is the first component that comes into contact with the air. It’s also one of the parts that changes most visibly when we bring a new specification to the track, along with therear wing and to the bellies. However, the element that generates the most load is hidden from the eye – the bottom. […] When updates to the bodywork and aerodynamics are introduced, does that mean the team is changing the concept of the car? The answer is no”.

“A car is constantly evolving.” – continues the Brackley team – “We begin the work by assuming which is the best possible path. Each department has an idea of ​​what is needed, and we bring all aspects together with the aim of having a car from which the team can extract every ounce of performance. From this initial stage, however, everything is evolving. Every lap on the track allows us to increase our understanding of the car and the direction of development. The result of this process is a combination of hundreds or thousands of ideas that converge in the initial car to transform it into the one that will cross the finish line in Abu Dhabi. The ‘concept of the car’ is not so much about what you see on the track as the theory and understanding of all the elements that make a car competitive. […] The challenge is to learn many things as quickly as possible and in a more precise way than our opponents”.