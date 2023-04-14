AREGUA (Special Envoy) An obvious motorcycle died this Wednesday afternoon after being shot in the face, allegedly by his victim when he was trying to flee. He succeeded in the company Isla Valle de Areguá, Central Department. Commissioner Felipe González, head of the 18th Central Police Station, reported that at approximately 4:00 p.m. this Wednesday two alleged motorcycles assaulted a commercial premises, located in the Isla Valle company, in Areguá, Central Department.

In a closed circuit image, it is observed when people get off a motorcyclist and enter the premises. Later, the moment is seen when one of them leaves to flee and when he tries to drag the bicycle, he falls to the ground in agony, after being shot with a 12-gauge shotgun, presumably by the owner of the premises.

“The man received a firearm impact to the face that ended his life,” said the police chief in communication with NPY.

He commented that, according to the closed circuit, both alleged criminals carried firearms. The owner stated that the unknown persons took cash and a notebook.

Inside the commercial premises, a firearm was found, which would have fallen from the alleged perpetrators of the robbery.

The alleged accomplice managed to flee on foot with the stolen items and entered a wooded area. The National Police is in full process of the fact and the identity of the deceased is still unknown.

An intense search is carried out in the area to try to capture the suspect.

