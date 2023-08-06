Merchant sales in free fall

Will the second semester be more favorable for Risaraldenses merchants? It is one of the questions that FENALCO Sectional Risaralda asks themselves in view of the downward trend that was evident during the first six months of the year. According to the survey carried out among businessmen in the month of June, sales continued to decrease: For 19% of the businessmen consulted, the physical quantities sold, in comparison with those registered in the same month of the previous year, were positive, for 46% they were positive. similar and 35% said they decreased.

Victoria Eugenia Echeverri, executive director of the Risaralda branch, affirmed that: “Companies play a great role so that the momentum continues. The first semester of this year 2023 ended in the middle of a timid reactivation, the economy takes a new attraction in the second semester with a business fabric that has shown great resilience and has been attentive to respond in an increasing way. The most used payment method, debit and credit cards, and mostly face-to-face purchases. Risaraldenses merchants reported greater dynamism in technology sales, especially cell phones and white goods such as refrigerators and washing machines.

The data: The increase in pedestrian traffic exceeded more than 60% in shopping centers compared to the first half of 2022.

