Merchant was kidnapped in Pelaya

Maira Beltrán, 43, was kidnapped this Thursday morning, on the road that connects the municipality of Pelaya with the township of Costilla, moments when she was exercising with her husband Oswaldo González, and some friends, as they usually do. daily.

So far it is known that two subjects on a motorcycle approached them and forced her to get on this vehicle, in an unknown direction.

Likewise, it was established that the spouses are merchants in the region, such as owners of a warehouse that sells motorcycle and bicycle parts.

The Government of Cesar, stated through Twitter that, “We reject the kidnapping of Mrs. Maira Beltrán Quintero, which occurred in Pelaya. Freedom is a fundamental right of humanity, so it should not be violated for any reason. Nothing justifies these facts. Do not repeat the story. No more kidnappings.”

