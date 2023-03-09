After having resumed Decree No. 000968 in Valledupar, which restricts the movement of motorcycles of any modality and cylinder capacity, in the downtown area of ​​the city between 6:00 am and 7:00 pm, the merchants’ union went out to Raise your voice in protest, for the closures of the roads as part of the actions of the authorities to prevent the circulation of this type of vehicle.

But the problem is not in the validity of new rules, but in the placement of fences blocking the passage through the main access roads to the commercial area of ​​the city, generating losses for merchants due to low sales.

Yesterday Women’s Day was celebrated, and despite the offers presented to customers for the details they seek to give away on this date, few were the people who could reach the commercial establishments, which generated a general malaise among the merchants and vendors and went out to protest to get the attention of the authorities.

The concentration, carried out a few meters from the Popular Gallery, generated chaos in the area, which warranted the presence of the National Police and municipal authorities, to control the situation and restore mobility.

Oscar Martínez Salamanca, a merchant, stated that they are not opposed to the city measures taken by the Valledupar Mayor’s Office, but neither “can we allow them to close our accesses, because customers look for other alternatives and that generates losses for those of us who have lived for years of commerce in the center of this capital”.

Christian Ramírez, merchant and leader of the demonstration, reiterated that the union is not against the controls of the National Police towards two-wheeled vehicles, but “we reject the road closures, because they prevent buyers from passing and that sales decrease by a high percentage. Since yesterday the streets remain alone, there is no movement in the establishments.

After less than an hour of protest, the Valledupar Government Secretary, Felipe Murgas, was present at the place, who urged them to allow the control work to be carried out and summoned them to a work table that would be held yesterday afternoon to specify conciliation and meet their demands.

