Home » Merchants request the creation of a tax unit specialized in punishable acts in the CDE microcenter
News

Merchants request the creation of a tax unit specialized in punishable acts in the CDE microcenter

by admin
Merchants request the creation of a tax unit specialized in punishable acts in the CDE microcenter
Representatives of the CDE Chamber of Commerce and Services met with the attorney general and the assistant attorney of Alto Paraná.

Representatives of business organizations from Ciudad del Este met yesterday (8) with the state attorney general, Emiliano Rolón, and the deputy prosecutor of Alto Paraná, Jorge Sosa, due to the increase in insecurity in the microcenter of this region. Entrepreneurs are notoriously concerned since the acts of assaults and scams are increasingly scaring away the compristas. In this new meeting, they asked the Public Prosecutor’s Office to create a Specialized Unit to fight against events that take place in the downtown area of ​​Ciudad del Este.

“In the Prosecutor’s Office they tell us that it is difficult to continue the investigations because those affected reach an agreement with the scammers and end up leaving the country,” said Said Taigen, from the Ciudad del Este Chamber of Commerce and Services.

The merchants want the Prosecutor’s Office to be tough and sanction the acts of fraud and assaults on compristas.

Until now, there is no solution to this problem that is killing trade in this country and negatively affecting, mainly, the economy of Alto Paraná.

See also  A future for information, also in Aosta

You may also like

Allermöhe: man drowns in bathing lake | >...

Russian roulette and the instinct of self-preservation |...

Tourism comes to the fore

There are local heavy rains in the southwestern...

Moscow wants command authority over private armies –...

The investigation of the frauds of the “investment...

Carolina Cruz’s birthday luxuries

Ukraine-News: ++ Selenskyj condemns shooting at lifeboats

Why don’t young people read what adults want...

Candidates for the presidency in Guatemala offer to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy