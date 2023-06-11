Merchants request the creation of a tax unit specialized in punishable acts in the CDE microcenter

Representatives of business organizations from Ciudad del Este met yesterday (8) with the state attorney general, Emiliano Rolón, and the deputy prosecutor of Alto Paraná, Jorge Sosa, due to the increase in insecurity in the microcenter of this region. Entrepreneurs are notoriously concerned since the acts of assaults and scams are increasingly scaring away the compristas. In this new meeting, they asked the Public Prosecutor’s Office to create a Specialized Unit to fight against events that take place in the downtown area of ​​Ciudad del Este.

“In the Prosecutor’s Office they tell us that it is difficult to continue the investigations because those affected reach an agreement with the scammers and end up leaving the country,” said Said Taigen, from the Ciudad del Este Chamber of Commerce and Services.

The merchants want the Prosecutor’s Office to be tough and sanction the acts of fraud and assaults on compristas.

Until now, there is no solution to this problem that is killing trade in this country and negatively affecting, mainly, the economy of Alto Paraná.