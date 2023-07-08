Mercosur countries agree against EU dictates | america21

Puerto Iguazu. The 62nd Mercosur summit is on Wednesday without a joint statement completed been. Uruguay’s head of state refused to sign because he did not support his demand for the statute to be made more flexible push through could.

Meanwhile, the presidents of the member states Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay agreed to conclude negotiations on a free trade agreement with the European Union (EU) this year.

The agreement was signed in 2019 but has been on hold ever since. The EU added new environmental requirements, Argentina and Brazil are demanding changes to the text of the treaty.

In his opening speech stressed Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández said that “no one can condemn us to be the suppliers of raw materials that others process industrially and then sell to us at inflated prices”. It’s about “add value to what we produce in order to be protagonists of the future”. Accordingly, a “balanced” agreement with the EU must be reached and the interests of the region protected.

His government does not support the agreement in its current form, since “Mercosur was the one that gave the most, because it was the bloc with the lowest relative level of development in the agreement,” stressed Fernández and criticized “a vision that focuses too much on the environment without considering the three dimensions of sustainability: environmental, economic and social”.

He accused the EU of having made decisions with unilateral environmental goals “that completely change the rules of an agreement that does not take into account the asymmetries that already exist”. These rules prevented “national companies from being given preference in public tenders. For us, ‘national procurement’ is a priority,” he said.

Fernández handed over the six-month leadership of Mercosur to Brazil at the summit.

in his speech promised Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he would strike a balanced deal with the EU during his country’s Mercosur presidency. He described the letter from Brussels in March, in which sanctions are threatened in the event that environmental standards are not met, as unacceptable. “Strategic partners do not negotiate on the basis of distrust and the threat of sanctions. It is imperative that Mercosur respond quickly and forcefully,” Lula said. He also emphasized: “We have no interest in signing an agreement that condemns us to the eternal role of commodity exporter.”

He will also support the creation of a regional reference currency for trade in the alliance. A common currency for clearing transactions between member countries will help reduce costs and promote integration.

In the final document signed by Fernández, Lula and Paraguay’s President Mario Abdo Benítez is it[called, it was necessary “to create a space for political reflection on the modernization of the block”. In it, the integration of their national economies and the strategy for international integration should take place on a consensual basis in order “to meet the challenges of a changing world scenario”. This is characterized by significant changes in production and employment, “with visible effects on the redesign of global value chains”.

It was agreed “to work on strengthening the internal cohesion of the bloc, (…) to deepen its involvement in international trade and to create mechanisms that favor the formation of sustainable, fair and resilient regional and cross-regional value chains”.

Lacalle Pou wanted the addition that Mercosur’s founding statute should be made more flexible, allowing each member country to conclude free trade agreements without requiring the approval of the rest of the bloc. This was rejected.

According to the statute, the Mercosur states may only negotiate free trade agreements together with third countries. Uruguay has been pushing for flexibility for a long time. In 2022, Lacalle Pou was accepted into the Trans-Pacific Partnership without a vote in the alliance requesteda free trade agreement between eleven Pacific countries.

The summit meeting was not without conflict. However, it made clear that Mercosur countries are eager to advance the deal with the EU and share the hope that Lula’s presidency will serve to negotiate a fair deal.

Bolivia’s President Luis Arce, whose country has been trying for years to become a full member of Mercosur, also attended the summit. He stressed the need to reduce dependence on the US dollar and diversify economic and trade relations. Strategic alliances should be built with other international players like China that offer alternatives to the dollar in trade and investment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

