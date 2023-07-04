Home » Mercosur wants relations on an equal footing with the EU – DW – 04.07.2023
There has been a trade agreement between the South American free trade zone Mercosur (Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay) and the European Union since 2019. However, it has not yet been ratified. Argentinian Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero said at the start of the Mercosur summit in Puerto Iguazú, Argentina, that the text adopted at the time reflected “uneven efforts between asymmetrical blocs”. This “does not do justice to the current international context”.

However, Cafiero also underlined that Buenos Aires wants to “move forward” with the EU-Mercosur agreement. The fact that it has not yet been ratified was partly related to European concerns about the environmental policies of Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who was in office from 2019 to 2022. Following the assumption of the presidency by the left-leaning Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in January 2023, talks on the agreement had resumed.

Supports a free trade agreement with the EU: Brazil’s President Lula (archive image)Image: Frederico Brasil/TheNews2/IMAGO Images

Counter-proposal from Brazil

The Mercosur countries are bothered by the environmental requirements for the South American countries, which are contained in an additional document to the agreement. At a meeting with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in mid-June, Lula warned of “distrust” between the contracting parties against this background.

Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira announced at the Mercosur summit that his country would submit a draft “counter-proposal” to the other three member states “in the coming days”, which the Mercosur countries could later submit to the EU.

An agreement between Mercosur and the EU would create the world‘s largest free trade area with 780 million people. Above all, it is intended to reduce tariffs and thus boost trade.

