Meridian Health Preservation” Pericardium Meridian and Triple Burner Meridian Paida Correctly

Human meridians are usually named after the viscera that have a major impact on the body. For example, the Liver Meridian passes through the liver and is closely related to the liver function of Chinese medicine, that is, about emotional symptoms, neuroendocrine function, or the metabolic function of the liver similar to Western medicine. Similarly, the lung meridian, heart meridian, spleen meridian, kidney meridian, etc. all have a specific and actual internal organ. We can understand the function of this meridian from this actual organ. However, the Pericardium Meridian and the Sanjiao Meridian are different from the above, and are not named after the real internal organs.

Pericardium meridian

Taking the Pericardium Meridian as an example, the direction of the meridian mainly passes through the pericardial area around the heart. In fact, its function is related to the function of the heart, but the function of the Pericardium Meridian reflects the mental state. If a person’s diet is too greasy, or the summer is hot and humid, or the environment is humid and hot, and the person’s constitution is weak, the external evils of damp and heat will affect him and cause diseases. There may also be swelling and discomfort in the passage parts of the meridian, such as swelling in the armpits, arms, and palms.

Pericardium meridian maintenance method

People can usually pat the pericardial meridian for maintenance, that is, from the upper end of the arm, along the inner side to pat or massage to the palm of the hand. In daily life, you should pay attention to avoid greasy food, maintain a happy mood and moderate relaxation exercises can help maintain the pericardium meridian. healthy.

Sanjiao Jing

The concept of triple energizer is even more abstract. We should not find a solid organ called triple energizer. According to the classical concept of Chinese medicine, the triple energizer is actually a channel through which air and water pass. If the triple energizer is blocked, it is easy to cause inflammation in certain parts of the body, and some parts are like cold symptoms. This kind of constitution is mixed with cold and heat.

The sequelae of COVID-19 infection in the human body are actually similar to the blockage of the Sanjiao meridian. This is because the body’s immune system sometimes overreacts, causing inflammation in some parts, such as headache, shoulder and neck pain, palpitations, stomach pain, and indigestion etc., but other parts are weak because the disease has just recovered.

Sanjiao Jing maintenance method

For the blockage of the triple energizer meridian, the use of anti-inflammatory drugs is generally of little benefit, because the symptoms will still recur, and the sanjiao meridian must still be unblocked to be healthy. People can usually slap the parts of the triple burner meridian for maintenance, that is, slap or massage from the back of the hand along the outside of the arm to the outside of the shoulder. The daily routine is to avoid emotional ups and downs and depression. Similarly, moderate exercise and relaxation are both It is helpful for the Sanjiao Sutra.

(Text/Physician Xiao Kunyuan, Chongxue Maguang Traditional Chinese Medicine Clinic)

Physician Xiao Kunyuan, Chong Xue Ma Guang Traditional Chinese Medicine Clinic.

