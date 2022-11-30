Above all, a party with the delivery of merits, an aperitif, lunch, the lottery and voting. But also solidarity with donations made to the City of Hope and the Ponte Serra Hotel. The blood donors of Sovramonte met on Sunday to renew the sectional council. The occasion was propitious to deliver 7 diplomas, 8 bronze medals, 6 silver, a gold medal and a gold badge. A very active section that counts on 80 active donors, but also on many collaborators and former donors who joined the celebrations.

A morning opened by the mass celebrated in Sorriva, then the aperitif offered by the local Alpine group, the possibility of visiting the small church of San Giorgio open for the occasion and then everyone for lunch at the Chalet alle Buse where the votes were held rewarded some young people already engaged in voluntary work in the Sopramonte area. A good sign for donors too. Among them also Lucia D’Incau who last month made a bone marrow donation in Verona, a touching and profound human and emotional experience.

These are the awarded donors

Diploma: Martina, D’Incau, Valentina D’Incau, Daniele D’Incau, Arianna Dalla Valle, Mauro De Cia, Francesca Tiziani, Simone Zannini.

Bronze medals: Chiara Bee, Celestina D’Incau, Ennio Prospero, Domenico Ricciardi, Jacopo Grisotto, Simone Zannini, Cristian Todesco, Federico Slongo.

Silver Medals: Mario Bee, Davide Dal Cortivo, Giovanni De Cia, Giuseppe Ferretto, Angela Tregnaghi, Ida Iolanda Reato.

Gold medal: Marisa DallaCorte.

Gold Badge: Catullus Antoniol.