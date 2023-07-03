meritocracy

TA term from the Latin “meritum”: due reward, in turn to earn or deserve, and the suffix cracy, from the Greek “kratos”: power, strength. The government of the best. We bring this up, because with 10 months to go for the fifty-seventh (57th) version of the Vallenata Legend Festival, we have seen fit to collect the popular clamor that cries out for the tribute to the maestro Alfredo de Jesús Gutiérrez Vital born in the village of Palo Quemao-Sabanas de Beltrán (Sucre), 79 years ago, and who with his own style to interpret the vallenato managed to crown himself king in the years 1974, 1978 and 1986, becoming the only living being to achieve this feat; He is part of a dynasty, since he is a relative of the López de La Paz (Cesar) brothers, but also, his compositions have immortalized him, since songs such as ‘Dientes de marfil’, ‘Festival en Guararé’ cannot be missing from the vallenato staff. , ‘La Paloma Guarumera’, ‘Ojos verdes’, ‘Ojos indios’, ‘Cabellos cortos’ among many others, made famous with her voice and her accordion.

In addition, Alfredo Gutiérrez “El rebelde del Acordeón” introduced the electronic bass for the first time within the Vallenato ensemble. Today, a vallenato ensemble is inconceivable without a bassist (name given to whoever plays this instrument). He has more than 60 years of artistic life and his fame has transcended national borders to become the best-known vallenato minstrel in countries like Germany, Venezuela, Panama, Mexico and Paraguay.

The most amazing thing is that it is still valid. He has won three Congos de Oro at the Barranquilla Carnival and has been crowned accordion world champion twice in Germany and was nominated for the Latin Grammy in 2007 for his record work ‘El más grande de los grandes’.

Now, what powerful reason can there be for not paying this tribute to Iván Villazón together with the teacher Alfredo Gutiérrez, both are deserving of it, and as we support it in the right of petition that we address jointly to the mayor and the president of the Foundation Vallenata Legend Festival, would be a joint tribute, as happened with Leandro Díaz and Lorenzo Morales or more recently, Jorge Oñate and Rosendo Romero.

In such a way that there is great expectation for the response to the aforementioned right of petition, and being optimistic we believe that the request will be granted, since ‘The voice of the people is the voice of God’. What do the mayoral candidates think about this proposal?

Closing Note: We thank the journalist Libardo Fonseca Cotes, the media outlet Cerro Murillo.com, and former councilor Tulio Cicerón Fuentes, for their unrestricted support for this initiative. [email protected]

By: Darío Arregocés Baute

