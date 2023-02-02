Adidas is one of the most recognized brands in the textile industry. Since 1949, the German multinational has been a manufacturer of sportswear and fashion products that different personalities have promoted, be they athletes, singers, actors or influencers.

Recently, Adidas announced through a statement the confirmation of its new ambassador worldwide. Is about Jenna Ortegaactress who plays the Merlin in Tim Burton’s hit series for Netflix. The young promise of the seventh art has captured the attention of the brand, being an icon for a whole new generation.

As signed, Jenna Ortega will be the new face of Adidas Sportswear in a unique and pioneering agreement that will launch the German brand. “The face of a brand that will soon see the light of day, the first in 50 years”Adidas wrote.

“At Adidas we are constantly looking for new ways to push boundaries in sport and culture. Which is why I’m excited to announce that Jenna Ortega will be joining us for our first launch of a new brand in 50 years. Her fresh and creative mindset is what has always inspired us and continues to inspire us as a brand today,” said Brian Grevy, a member of the Adidas board of directors.