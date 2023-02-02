Home News Merlina: actress Jenna Ortega is the new face of Adidas
News

Merlina: actress Jenna Ortega is the new face of Adidas

by admin
Merlina: actress Jenna Ortega is the new face of Adidas

Adidas is one of the most recognized brands in the textile industry. Since 1949, the German multinational has been a manufacturer of sportswear and fashion products that different personalities have promoted, be they athletes, singers, actors or influencers.

Recently, Adidas announced through a statement the confirmation of its new ambassador worldwide. Is about Jenna Ortegaactress who plays the Merlin in Tim Burton’s hit series for Netflix. The young promise of the seventh art has captured the attention of the brand, being an icon for a whole new generation.

As signed, Jenna Ortega will be the new face of Adidas Sportswear in a unique and pioneering agreement that will launch the German brand. “The face of a brand that will soon see the light of day, the first in 50 years”Adidas wrote.

“At Adidas we are constantly looking for new ways to push boundaries in sport and culture. Which is why I’m excited to announce that Jenna Ortega will be joining us for our first launch of a new brand in 50 years. Her fresh and creative mindset is what has always inspired us and continues to inspire us as a brand today,” said Brian Grevy, a member of the Adidas board of directors.

See also  Four injured in the collision between two cars

You may also like

Everyone to support the Third Sports Games ‘Algeria...

“Carrillo”, a thief of vehicle computers in Yopal,...

The winning work of the Logroño Architecture and...

Sicario disguised as a messenger to kill the...

With popular action, they want the gallery of...

Mbappé will be out for three weeks and...

Year of the Rabbit glutinous rice balls to...

They scam young people with false quotas to...

More than a ton of narcotics have been...

Drug trafficking network made up of indigenous people...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy