Merly Andrea is the third victim of a dangerous subject held in Cómbita prison – news

Authorities revealed the criminal record of Efrain Sarmiento Cuero, 27, designated as responsible for the murder of Merly Andrea Rengifo, in events that occurred inside the Cómbita prison on Sunday, May 14.

According to the control books of the prison, Merly entered the BARNE at 4:30 in the morning and around 9:00 in the morning, her attacker left the cell to warn that he had murdered her.

According to the inmate’s record, he is serving two sentences, the justice had already found him guilty of the femicides of Jacqueline Muñoz Ojeda, (November 3, 2018) and Cristiana Mendoza Maya, (2017).

Also read: Woman was murdered by an inmate in Cómbita prison on Mother’s Day

Sarmiento Cuero, was sentenced twice, the first to 20 years and 8 months in prison, for the crime of femicide in 2017, of which Cristiana Mendoza was a victim, and more recently he had been tried for the crime of aggravated femicide, being convicted to 34 years in prison for the crime of Jacqueline Muñoz.

In both cases, the women were victims of extreme violence, tricked into going to places where they were violated and murdered.

Many wonder why a subject who represents a danger to society like Efraín Sarmiento, had the right to be alone with a woman in an uncontrolled space; while some reiterate that the law allowed him to have a conjugal visit, others prefer that he remain confined.

For now, the authorities are expected to charge him in this new case.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

Related