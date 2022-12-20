December 20, 2022 12:59

It’s December 9, 1965 in any suburb of the United States. It’s snowing outside and on the TV, kept at low volume, the news of the Vietnam War follows one another. Just over a week earlier, tens of thousands of people had marched to the George Washington monument after picketing the White House. On the radio, turned on in a teenager’s room upstairs, they pass Like a rolling stone of Bob Dylan e (I can’t get no) Satisfaction of the Rolling Stones. The world is changing and Christmas is changing too because tonight a cartoon is on the air that will keep everyone glued to the TV: the grown-ups busy wrapping presents, the children grappling with their plays and their latest homework, and teenagers listening the Stones closed in their bedroom. A Charlie Brown Christmas, the first television special based on the characters of Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz works a miracle: it transforms the strips of Linus, Snoopy and Charlie Brown into a Christmas mini-film for children capable of recounting the anxieties and inadequacies of their parents and siblings larger. The first scene sees all the Peanuts characters skating on a frozen lake: Linus, Shermy, Schroeder, Lucy, Violet, Peppermint Patty and Frieda, the little girl with natural curls, are having fun while Charlie Brown is depressed because Christmas it has become a commercial and soulless party. Lucy, from her “psychiatric help” kiosk, advises him to organize a play to rediscover the spirit of the holidays. Disappointments, frustrations, small traumas and bad impressions follow until a choral finale in which everyone (including Snoopy) sings around a large decorated tree. Even today the cartoon amazes for its delicacy, intelligence and irony. Without the noble lineage of transversal and complex characters such as Peanuts it is difficult to imagine certain Pixar films, so capable of speaking to very distant generations. See also The music that goes around: twenty years of Shazam between great hits and emerging musicians One of the most striking features of A Charlie Brown Christmas is the music: a jazz score, light but also very sophisticated, which mixes new arrangements of Christmas classics and songs composed for the occasion by the pianist Vince Guaraldi (1928-1976) and performed by his trio. The music created by Guaraldi, together with the drawing and the dialogues, is the third pillar on which the success of the cartoon is based. It seems like a negligible detail, but the fact that A Charlie Brown Christmas being the first of these television specials to not have pre-recorded laughter makes the music even more important: it allows it to effectively fill the pauses and gracefully accompany the sometimes subtle, sometimes withering lines of Schulz’s characters.

Like the Charlie Brown play, this TV special was born out of failure. The idea of ​​making a Peanuts documentary dates back to the early 1960s, when Schulz's strips began to be really famous. The initial idea of ​​the television producer Lee Mendelson is to make a film about the daily life of Charles M. Schulz with a few minutes of animated inserts and a jazz soundtrack specially commissioned from Vince Guaraldi, whose Cast your fate to the wind had been a good radio hit in 1962. The documentary is made, Guaraldi's music is written and arranged but Mendelson discovers that no television network is interested in buying and broadcasting it. When Peanuts landed on the cover of Time in April 1965, the Coca-Cola company calls Mendelson and expresses a half-hearted interest in sponsoring something about Peanuts and eventually requests a half-hour cartoon special for Christmas. Mendelson, without fully realizing that making such a product in 1965 in just six months was an almost impossible mission, accepted. He hurriedly calls Schulz and Guaraldi and convinces them to put their hands on the drawings and music which at this point, however, must have a Christmas theme.

For the jazz musician it is about improvising on the music he has already composed and adding something expressly Christmas. Despite the limited time available, Guaraldi puts together one of the most pleasant and intelligent Christmas albums in the mostly disastrous history of the so-called holiday album. And what's more, he also manages to place a Christmas standard in it: his Christmas time is here (with a hastily written text by Mendelson) has become a classic followed by everyone: from REM to Alicia Keys, passing through Rosemary Clooney and Mel Tormé. Also the arrangement cool jazz of the Christmas carol O Tannenbaum is a bravura piece, with its subtle and almost impressionistic chord of Jingle bells in the end, e For ElisaBeethoven's famous bagatelle, peeps directly from the repertoire of Schroeder, the little pianist of Peanuts. Linus & Lucy is one of the excerpts recovered from the old documentary never released and is perhaps the one that best describes the sensitivity of Vince Guaraldi for the description of the characters. To old Carol What child is this Guaraldi interpolates the very famous theme of the ancient popular melody Greensleeves. In the vocal version of Christmas time is here e in Hark the herald angels sing you can hear the children's choir of the Episcopal church of San Rafael, California, not far from the Los Anglese studios where Guaraldi was recording in the fall of 1965. Guaraldi's indication is that the choir must sing perfectly but always sound like a group of children.