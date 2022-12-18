Great success on Saturday 17 December for “Merry Fabrica”, the eagerly awaited Christmas event which was held throughout the day at Fabrica, the Benetton Group research center in Catena di Villorba, attracting over two thousand and five hundred visitors.

Forty craft exhibitorsselected out of a hundred applications received, three creative workshops for children and adults, a rock concert and an exclusive contemporary art installation in the splendid architecture signed by Tadao Ando, ​​have enhanced quality handmade, based on sustainability and originality.

Some have brought fabrics made from banana peels and some stuffed animals that they have started making for their granddaughters, some have recovered old furniture to make them into designer furnishings and some have made energy-saving lamps. Then it was possible to admire splendid bags made from remnants of the Paoletti woolen mill in Follina and cyanotype checks with natural elements printed thanks to the sunlight.

The public also greatly appreciated the visit to the“Roots” installation on the subject of extinction, signed by Mohammed El Hajouian Italian artist of Moroccan origins who, during his residence at Fabrica, created a “carpet” with white and green flour, the color of hope, of vegetation and of the Islamic religion.

Finally, we note the large participation in the free workshops which demonstrated the value of the collaborations between Fabrica and local realities such as the Teatro del Pane, represented by Mirko Artuso, the Tipoteca Italiana and Goppion Caffè, which brought the artist Stefania Gallina for a painting activity.