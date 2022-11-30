With 164 votes in favor and 138 against, the Chamber approved the motion presented by the center-right which commits the Government not to “approve the bill ratifying the reform of the Treaty establishing the Mes, in light of the state of the art of the ratification procedure in other Member States and the relative impact on the evolution of the European regulatory framework”. The document recalls, among other things, that “today seventeen out of nineteen Member States have ratified the agreements and deposited the relative instruments of ratification with the General Secretariat of the Council of the European Union” and “in Germany the procedure is suspended pending a decision of the Federal Constitutional Court”. And “the modifications to the Treaty to enter into force require that all the Member States proceed with the ratification”.

The motions of the Third Pole and Pd which instead asked for the start of the procedure for ratification and that of the Cinquestelle Movement, which committed the Government “to promote, at European level, a joint verification and evaluation on the progress of the implementation works were rejected of the package of reforms of the economic and monetary union and of all the commitments connected to it, in compliance with the logic of the so-called package approach”.