Message of the Holy Father Francis to the participants in the XLIII Conference of the FAO

Madam President, Mr. Director-General of FAO, distinguished ladies and gentlemen:

I would like to cordially greet all the participants in the forty-third session of this Conference, who have come to Rome from the four cardinal points. I greet the President of this Assembly, Ms. MarieClaude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food of Canada, and the Director General of FAO, Mr. Qu Dongyu, whom I congratulate on having been elected for a second term at the helm of this Organization, encouraging him at the same time to continue its work, at a time when determined and competent action is unavoidable to eradicate the plague of hunger in the world, which is advancing instead of regressing.

Millions of people continue to suffer from misery and malnutrition around the world, due to armed conflicts, as well as climate change and the resulting natural disasters. Mass displacements, added to the other effects of political, economic and military tensions on a planetary scale, weaken the efforts made to guarantee an improvement in the living conditions of people because of their intrinsic dignity. It is worth repeating over and over again: poverty, inequalities, lack of access to basic resources such as food, drinking water, sanitation, education, housing, are a serious affront to human dignity!

Today there are many experts who affirm that the goal of Zero Hunger will not be achieved within the time frame set by the international community. But let me say that the inability to meet common responsibilities should not lead us to convert initial intentions into new revised programs that, instead of benefiting people by responding to their real needs, do not take them into account. On the contrary, we must be very careful and respectful of local communities, of cultural diversity and traditional specificities, which cannot be altered or destroyed in the name of a myopic idea of ​​progress that, in reality, risks becoming synonymous of “ideological colonization”. For this reason, and I never tire of emphasizing it, interventions and projects must be planned and executed by meeting the clamor of people and their communities; they cannot be imposed from above or from instances that only seek their own interest or profit.

The challenge we face is the joint and collaborative action of the entire family of nations. There can be no room for conflict or opposition, when the enormous challenges at hand require a holistic and multilateral approach. For this reason, the FAO and the other international organizations will only be able to fulfill their mandate and coordinate preventive and incisive measures for the benefit of all, especially the poorest, thanks to a loyal synergy and thought of by consensus and with high vision on the part of all interested stakeholders. Governments, companies, academia, international institutions, civil society and individuals must make a joint effort, putting aside petty logic and biased visions, so that everyone benefits and no one is left behind.

The Holy See, for its part, will continue to offer its contribution in favor of the common good, offering the experience and work of the institutions linked to the Catholic Church so that in our world no one lacks daily bread and that our planet is granted the protection it requires, so that it becomes again the beautiful garden that came out of the hands of the Creator for the delight of the human being. May Almighty God abundantly bless his work and efforts, for the sake of the true progress of the entire human family. FRANCISCO.

