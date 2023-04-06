The call Last Supper Speech that John brings in his Gospel (13-17) not only delves into the intimacy of God, but synthetically offers the master lines of God’s communication ad extra and the ultimate meaning of human history.

The circumstance of that message is the Easter meal celebrated by Jesus with his closest disciples; it culminates the central Jewish celebration, which began with the sacrifice of the paschal lamb of Exodus, and the Eucharistic rite of the memorial of the death and resurrection of the Lord is inaugurated. The Old and New Testaments have their point of convergence and partition here.

The Gospel of John, of special theological depth, offers in this farewell message to Jesus a special organicity and overview, both doctrinally and operationally. As for the doctrinal, the step taken in the revelation of the very core of God is notable. Indeed, from a monotheistic conception, which presents a rigorously monolithic image, accentuating the features of divine uniqueness, infinity and omnipotence, it passes to another of divinity as an interpersonal, communal relationship. Father, Son and Holy Spirit are shown as different people who make up a community of life. The terms of generation and provenance identify the link between the divine persons (the Father generates the Son and together they breathe out the Holy Spirit), which form a close unit. What philosophical reflection reaches from the person as a relationship to another, revelation deepens in God as an intimate communion of persons, to the point that they constitute a single nature, substance or being. There resides the mystery of God, which reason alone cannot unravel, but only admire, but which revelation discovers in its deep reality.

God the Trinity projects his communal intimacy in his creative work, by producing the human being in his own image and likeness, constituting him as a social being; human perfection will then have to follow an arrow not only of intimate development, but also and inescapably of relational progression. And following this creative dynamic, the entire creation forms a relational ecological whole, for which reason Pope Francis has come to use the expression “universal communion” to designate the union of humans with the other beings of the universe (Laudato Si´ 220).

In their encounter at the Last Supper, Jesus exposes to his disciples God’s saving plan for all humans: “I do not pray only for these, but also for those who, through their word, will believe in me, so that they may all be one.” . Like you, Father in me and I in you, may they also be one in us, so that the world may believe that you have sent me”” (17, 20-21).

In the light of this teaching, the meaning of what God ultimately wants from his disciples and from all humans is understood. What is the maximum operative principle, the first and main commandment? Jesus says: “As the Father loved me, I also have loved you; stay in my love If you keep my commandments, you will remain in my love (…) What I command you is that you love one another” (Jn 15, 9-10.17).

The predominant characteristic of Christian morality is, therefore, the inseparability of brotherly love from love of God. This appears clearly in the narration that Jesus himself makes of the Last Judgment (Mt 25, 31-46), and which constitutes a serious warning against any attempt to constitute religious faith and practice independent of a helpful relationship with others.

The existence and mission of the Church must be interpreted in this theoretical-practical framework of God’s saving plan. This is highlighted by the very beginning of the main document of the Second Vatican Council, Constitution The lightby defining the Church as a sign and instrument of the unity (communion) of human beings with God and among themselves.

The communion it becomes the articulating category of the entire theoretical and practical Christian message. The message of Jesus in his Last Supper Discourse is the synthetic presentation of the unifying (loving) sense of the divine creative and saving plan.

