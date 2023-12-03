Home » Message to Pope Francis from the sand nativity scene in Jesolo – News
Message to Pope Francis from the sand nativity scene in Jesolo – News

Message to Pope Francis from the sand nativity scene in Jesolo – News

A message of peace, unity and welcome intended for Pope Francis was transmitted today by the young people of Jesolo (Venice) through the friars of the Sacred Convent of Assisi, who participated in the inauguration of the 21st edition of the “Jesolo Sand Nativity” , the nativity scene made with the sand of the Venetian seaside city.

This year, Assisi and Jesolo are united by the figure of Saint Francis, to whom the exhibition of sand sculptures is dedicated, while the Sacred Convent hosts a work depicting the Nativity and the “poor man of Assisi” also created with sand Jesolo. The ceremony saw the participation of the mayor Christofer De Zotti and Fra Marco Moroni, father custodian of the Sacred Convent in Assisi. The students of the Jesolo schools gave him a parchment containing a message to the Pope: “We are like grains of sand: only close, united and in solidarity can we become a wonderful work of art. This is our wish. This is the our hope.”

The itinerary, composed of 12 sculptures created by 14 artists, is entitled “In the footsteps of Francis of Assisi” and retraces episodes from the life of the Saint, recognized as bringing a message of universal peace and welcome. Closing the itinerary is a Nativity on which a sculptor of Russian origin (Vladim Gryadov) and one of Ukrainian origin (Slava Borecki) worked side by side. To embellish the 2023 edition is the wooden work “Il Grido”, created by the sculptor Marco Martalar and positioned at the entrance to the exhibition.

