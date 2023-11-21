Messages from castle dungeons – late medieval-early modern scratch drawings in Questenberg, Saxony-Anhalt

In the Middle Ages and early modern times, castles served to enforce rule. As a rule, their masters held at least lower jurisdiction, but also exercised military power in feuds and other military conflicts, in the context of which they took prisoners. Abducting people for ransom could even be one of their sources of income, especially in the advanced phases of the Middle Ages. So it makes sense that there were places in their seats to hold people. These dungeons are found in the basements of keeps or other towers, which, due to the usual high entrances, almost always had rooms that were only accessible through an opening in the ceiling. Windowless, deep, dark and barely visible through the “fear hole”, such dungeons are now one of the eerie attractions of many castles open to tourists.

The Questenburg near Sangerhausen (Mansfeld-Südharz district) was probably built in the middle of the 13th century, probably by the Counts of Beichlingen-Rothenburg. Today the spur fortification forms a handsome castle ruin in a commanding position above the valley. In the elongated main or upper castle are the ruins of the palace, some outbuildings and the round keep stump, which has largely been stripped of its outer shells by stone thieves. The tower covered the fortification on the attack side in the northwest, which was protected by deep trenches dug into the rock. To the south-west below the main castle there is a walled outer bailey and another terrace, which is probably also part of the fortification complex. There were probably half-timbered buildings here. The building material was otherwise predominantly a light gray, quite soft dolomite limestone or gypsum.

In the round, approximately 3.2 m diameter basement of the now roofless tower, 8.8 m wide on the outside and still a good 7 m high, which was probably built in the middle of the 13th century or in the second half of that century immortalized with numerous incised drawings. The insides of the soft, rather roughly mortared limestone blocks served as the basis. While over 70 depictions were still visible in the 1920s, a new recording revealed a good 60 different depictions. Stylistically, most of them can be assigned to one person, in a smaller number depictions of a second and third prisoner can be identified, said Prof. Dr. Felix Biermann, who is now re-presenting the depictions in the current volume of the “Annual Journal for Central German Prehistory”.

The pictures must have been created in the late Middle Ages or in the early modern period, because the devices depicted can be dated to that era based on their style. These are tools, agricultural implements, everyday objects, Christian, heraldic or magical symbols, geometric shapes, sexual connotations and scenic representations. The latter include, for example, hammers striking an anvil and perhaps deeply symbolic images such as a lock and key composition.

All the graffiti splendor only begins about 0.5 m above the current base of the tower. Since not a single incision was made deeper, the lower parts were probably covered by filling at that time – here one can think of rubble or rubbish, an eloquent testimony to the circumstances under which the prisoners were incarcerated.

