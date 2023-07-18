Home » Messi arrives in Miami to join Inter Miami – EntornoInteligente
Inter Miami has announced the signing of Lionel Messi, one of the greatest soccer players of all time. Messi has signed a three-year contract with the MLS team and is expected to make his debut in the 2023 season.

Messi is a player who has won everything that can be won in football. He has won seven Ballon d’Ors, six Golden Boots and four Champions League. He has also been world champion with Argentina in 2022.

Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami is a great event for the team and for MLS. Messi is a star who will attract fans from all over the world and help make the league more popular.

Inter Miami is a relatively new team in MLS. The team was founded in 2018 and plays its games at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The team is owned by businessman David Beckham.

Inter Miami is off to a good start in its MLS history. The team has made the playoffs in its first two seasons and has won an Eastern Conference title in 2022.

Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami is a big step for the team. Messi is a player who can help the team win titles and become an important team in the MLS

