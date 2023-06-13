Messi had a bad time in China after being detained by immigration

In Beijing, all the preparations for the next friendly match between Argentina and Australia are advancing at this time. A match scheduled for June 15 and that already gave Lionel Messi a hard time, the soccer star who was arrested by the authorities migration in China by not meeting the requirements to enter the country.

As far as it was known, Messi’s problems in China arose because the soccer player did not have the necessary visa to enter the Asian country. This, due to a confusion generated because the world star believed that his Spanish community passport, the same one he used on a recent visit to Taiwan, was enough to enter the Asian giant.

Although Messi arrived on board his private plane, he had to wait a couple of hours on the plane until the authorities took the necessary steps. so that Messi could enter his territory regularly. Meanwhile, several fans and followers waited at the exit of the aerodrome to see the 10 of the Argentine team.

The match between Argentina and Australia will take place at the Workers’ Stadium in Beijing, with a capacity of 65,000 spectators, and will be an opportunity for China to level accounts with the albiceleste, who eliminated their team in the round of 16 during the past World Cup in Qatar.