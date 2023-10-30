Home » Messi has the eighth Ballon d’Or, but did he really deserve it?
by admin
Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or for the eighth time. He received the award for the best football player mainly – and perhaps “only” – for leading Argentina to the title at the World Cup in Qatar.

There is no doubt that Messi is a phenomenal footballer. However, the 2022/23 season, for which the Ballon d’Or is awarded, was far from his best. We would find at least two footballers who were better in all essential numbers, and therefore more beneficial to their team.

The first is Erling Haaland, who won the English Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup with Manchester City. But his problem is that he is Norwegian. And the Norwegian national team belongs to barely average national teams.

So, once again, the question is whether it is enough to win the World Cup to become the best football player of the past year. It turns out that it is enough. It has already happened twice in the past.

The voice of the people v practice

In this text, we do not question Lionel Messi’s football qualities, we want to point out that voting in the Ballon d’Or poll should have stricter criteria. At the same time, however, we remind you that voting is the free will of the people, and whether we agree with it or not, it reflects the representative opinion of the majority. Also like, for example, parliamentary elections.

For the second time in history, the Ballon d’Or is awarded per season and not per calendar year. He should have had a better chance

