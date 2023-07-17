Messi in Miami: “I am very happy to have chosen this project”

Lionel Messi, seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion, holds the Inter Miami CF jersey (C) alongside Inter Miami CF owner-manager Jorge Mas (L), José Mas and co-owner of Inter Miami CF, David Beckham. (R) during ‘La PresentaSion’ event hosted by Inter Miami CF at Inter Miami CF Stadium and DRV PNK in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA. Soccer icon Lionel Messi. (Soccer World Cup) EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

The Argentinian Lionel Messi pointed out this Sunday that he is very happy to have signed for him Inter Miami of the MLS and said that he arrives in South Florida (USA) with “I really want to compete and win”.

“I am very happy that I chose this project with my family”, pointed out the Rosario from a crowded DRV PNK Stadiumin Fort Lauderdale, north of Miami, during his official presentation as the brand new number ten of the Major League Soccer club.

The winner of seven Ballon d’Ors stated during his brief speech, which he gave in Spanish, that he is assuming this new professional stage with the desire to help the club continue to grow, precisely at a time when the institution has gone eleven consecutive games without knowing the victory.

Under a light rain, Messi thanked the city for the reception they have given him, as well as the owners of the club, the brothers Jorge and José Mas and the former English footballer David Beckham.

“I am sure that very nice things are going to happen”said the new world champion with Argentina, moments before being accompanied in the center of the field by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children.

Previously, the Spanish international Sergio Busquets appeared on the pitch to also be presented as a club player and posed with a shirt with the number five on the back.

“I am very excited to start training and playing soon”pointed out in a few words in English the former FC Barcelona player, whose hiring was confirmed this Sunday by Inter Miami.

The captain of the albiceleste will debut with his new team on July 21 when Inter Miami hosts the Mexican Cruz Azul for the Leagues Cup, a new tournament that the MLS and Liga MX teams will play until August 19 .

“It is truly a dream come true to host Lionel Messi at Inter Miami,” Beckham said for his part, minutes before the Argentine appeared, which sparked applause from the club’s supporters. EFE

Lionel Messi participates in Maxi Rodríguez’s farewell match, today at the Coloso Marcelo Bielsa stadium in Rosario (Argentina). EFE/ Franco Trovato Fuoco

