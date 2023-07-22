Messi made his debut in Miami with a great goal

North American soccer experienced a historic moment with the long-awaited debut of Lionel Messi in the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami, a team he recently joined after passing through PSG.

Emotion was in the air as more than 20,000 fans filled the stands to witness the Argentine star’s first official match with the North American team.

The city of Miami witnessed a true football party with the presence of Lionel Messi on the pitch. From the beginning, the expectation was palpable, and Messi did not disappoint the fans present with his performance on the pitch.

The match against Cruz Azul was close and full of emotion. In the 43rd minute, Inter Miami player Robert Taylor opened the scoring to put the home team ahead. However, Cruz Azul was not far behind and at minute 65, Uriel Untuna managed to equalize the score.

The game was headed for a draw, but the emotion spilled over in added time. It was then that Messi, in a free kick on the edge of the area, demonstrated his magic and indisputable quality. With a powerful shot, the ball was embedded in the upper left corner of the rival goal, leaving the Cruz Azul goalkeeper without a chance and unleashing euphoria in the stands.

Messi’s great goal sealed the 2-1 victory for Inter Miami, and with it, thrilling the fans and generating praise for his brilliant performance in his first official match on American soil.

Lionel Messi’s debut also attracted the attention of other sports and entertainment stars. Celebrities such as LeBron James, Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams and Becky G gathered at the stadium to witness the legendary footballer’s debut in person, demonstrating the magnitude of the event and the expectation that Messi’s arrival in United States soccer has generated.

With this exciting first game and a spectacular goal, Messi has made it clear that he arrives at Inter Miami ready to make history and bring his magic to North American football.

Messi’s first goal with Inter Miami 🤯🤯👏👏 Messi scores in his first match with the club to give us the lead in the 94th minute. pic.twitter.com/pI7bYjEK63 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 22, 2023

