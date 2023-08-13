Messi scores his eighth goal in MLS and celebrates it as Spiderman – EntornoInteligente

The Argentine signed the 4-0 victory over Charlotte FC, accumulated his eighth cry in five games and added a new celebration of the Marvel world to his gallery

Lionel Messi he stole the flashes again as fans are accustomed to during this brief but already fruitful stay in the United States. The 36-year-old Argentine star wore the captain’s ribbon in the Inter Miami match against Charlotte for the Leagues Cup quarterfinals that took place at the DRV PNK Stadium and he did not disappoint despite the fact that he did not play his most outstanding game.

At the end of the match, with the process already closed, Messi continued going in search of his precious goal and he achieved it. Four minutes from the end of regular time, Leo appeared to push her after a pass from the Ecuadorian Leonardo Campana and sign the 4-0 with which the duel against Charlotte ended. The detail? He celebrated it like Spider-Man.

It’s a new world celebration Marvel that he added to his gallery after having imitated Thor in the 4-0 win over Atlanta United and then emulate Black Panther (Black Panther) in the goal he scored against Orlando City. The gesture simulating the movements of the Spiderman He came accompanied with a complicit look to the box where his children are located, as is customary.

Leo accumulates eight goals with the Inter Miami jersey in five appearances and accounts 815 annotations officers in their career divided between Barcelona (672), PSG (32), Inter Miami (8) and the Argentine national team(103). His career as a professional soccer player adds up to this meeting in the United States 1033 games according to the figures on his official site.

Messi’s special celebration (Photo: Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports)

The race to be the top scorer in soccer history has the For money in back of Cristiano Ronaldo, the owner of that listing. The Portuguese, who this Saturday will seek to be champion of the Arab Clubs Championship with Al-Nassr against Al Hilal, he shouted 842 goals at 38 years old

Regarding the Leagues Cup, the event that brings together the MLS and Mexican soccer teams, Leo is the top scorer with 8 goalsone more than the South African Good luck Hlongwane of Minnesota United (7).

Las herons were one step away from securing passage to the Concachampions 2024. They will play the semifinals against Philadelphia Union as visitors next Tuesday, August 15 and, if they win, they will take over one of the three places available for the most important continental tournament in the area, beyond the fact that they will be 90 minutes away from winning the Leagues Cup title .

