Messi worried about the performance of Inter Miami in the first 30 minutes of the game – EntornoInteligente

Messi’s face changed from smiling to noticeably worried about the dismal performance of Inter Miami, which could not cope with the solid defense of Cruz Azul.

For its part, the Cruz Azul team has repeatedly attacked without being able to score.

Messi is expected to enter in the second half.

Inter Miami is an American professional soccer club based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The club was founded in 2018 and is a member of Major League Soccer (MLS). Inter Miami plays its home games at the DRV PNK Stadium, which has a capacity for 25,000 spectators.

Inter Miami is owned by a group of investors that includes former player David Beckham, NBA player LeBron James, former MLB player Alex Rodriguez and businessman Jorge Mas.

Inter Miami made its MLS debut in the 2020 season. The club finished in last place in its division in its debut season, but showed signs of progress in the 2021 season, finishing in seventh place in its division.

In December 2022, Inter Miami made a big investment by signing seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi. Messi signed a two and a half year contract with Inter Miami, and he is expected to be one of the most important players in MLS for years to come.

Messi’s signing is a big step forward for Inter Miami and MLS. Messi is one of the best footballers in the world and his arrival is sure to attract the attention of fans around the world. The signing of Messi is also a sign of MLS’s commitment to growth and development. MLS is a relatively young league, but it is growing rapidly and attracting the best players in the world.

The signing of Messi is a big blow for Inter Miami and MLS. It is a sign of MLS’s commitment to growth and development, and is sure to attract the attention of fans around the world.