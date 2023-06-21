Messi would pocket a million playing for Inter Miami

While Inter Miami plans the debut of its new star Lionel Messi, for next July 21 in a regional tournament against the Mexican Cruz Azul, the United States media speculate about the millionaire salary that the Argentine will receive in the MLS.

According to a Miami Herald report citing a source close to the negotiations, the captain of the Argentine team, champion of the World Cup in Qatar-2022, would close a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Miami team for a payment of up to 60 million dollars a year, that is, about 248,940 million pesos.

The deal, which has yet to be signed, would include an equity stake in Inter Miami “at the end of his playing days.” The owner of the franchise, Jorge Mas, declared in the same publication that the agreement with the Argentine star will abide by the rules imposed by the MLS. “I think there will always be a before and after Messi when we talk about this sport in the United States,” he said.

Other media such as As United States point out that the Argentine’s salary would be around 54 million dollars, that is, 224,046 million pesos. Whatever the exact figure, Messi’s salary would become the highest in the South Florida team and, incidentally, in the entire league in that country.

According to As, before the arrival of the former PSG player, the Venezuelan forward Josef Martínez was the highest paid player in the club with a salary of 4 million dollars, which would also reveal the abysmal salary difference between Messi and his Teammates.

salary ranking of Inter Miami players:

Lionel Messi – $54 million Josef Martinez – $4 million Rodolfo Pizarro – $3,050,000 DeAndre Yedlin – $825,000 Jean Mota – $750,000 Gregore – $725,000 Corentin Jean – $720,000 Sergii Kryvtsov – $555,500 Leonardo Campana – $550,000 Nick Mar sman – $474,996

On the other hand, Inter Miami would be planning to put together a team tailored to Messi, so they would be negotiating with one of his former teammates at Barcelona, ​​Sergio Busquets. Likewise, there is a rumor that other former teammates of the Argentine such as the Uruguayan Luis Suárez or his compatriot Ángel Di María could join Inter. “I can say that we will make between three and five signings,” said the leader.

