Messina, undergoes surgery to lose weight: woman dies in hospital. An investigation opened
News

A 47-year-old woman, Patrizia Giunta, resident in Modica in the Ragusa area, died last night at the Messina hospital following complications after gastric bypass surgery to lose weight, performed in a private clinic. To establish what happened to the woman will now be an autopsy, requested by her family.

The surgery had taken place in June, but immediately there were complications, which however seemed to have returned. The doctors had also ordered the woman’s return home. Then, however, in the hours immediately preceding the return to Modica, new complications had arisen, such as very high fever, which required hospitalization in intensive care in Messina.

During the night, despite the attempts of the health workers, Patrizia Giunta passed away. The husband now wants to know what happened in those dramatic hours that preceded his wife’s death. He filed a complaint with the Modica police station, some investigations are being carried out by the investigators of the Messina mobile team. Medical records will be acquired. The investigation is coordinated by the Messina prosecutor’s office directed by Maurizio de Lucia.

