Messi’s debut is like a Hollywood movie we’ve seen before. He came, took the captain’s armband and decided

He ran onto the pitch as a substitute from the bench in the 54th minute, but his moment came at the very end of the match.

In the added time of the second half, with the score tied at 1:1, he won a free kick, from which he then scored with a beautiful shot into the upper right corner of the opponent’s goal.

Messi thus decided the triumph of Inter Miami over Cruz Azul 2:1.

“I saw the goal in front of me and I knew I had to score. It was the last moment of the match and I wanted to score the decisive goal from a direct kick so that we don’t have to go for penalties,” he said after the match.

It was the Argentinian’s second stoppage-time winning goal in total in his career. He scored his first goal this spring in Paris Saint-Germain.

After he scored, you could see immense joy and a few tears on the face of Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham.

“As soon as the referee blew the whistle for the free-kick, I knew this was the way tonight’s game was going to end. It’s like a dream come true for everyone in our stadium, but also for everyone across the United States, to see Messi enter MLS in such style. I have no words,” Reuters quoted Beckham as saying.

Paradoxically, Messi made his Inter Miami debut exactly 16 years after Beckham played his first game for another American team, the LA Galaxy. It was on July 21, 2007, when Beckham stepped onto the pitch as a substitute in a friendly match against London’s Chelsea.

He came, took over the tape, decided

One of the people who enjoyed the winning goal the most was coach of Inter Miami and Messi’s compatriot Gerardo Martino. He trained Messi in Barcelona in the 2013/2014 season and later worked with him in the Argentine national team.

“It’s like from a movie that we’ve already seen several times in the past. You know, it’s normal for him, but it’s not really normal. We are talking about the best player in history,” he said after Messi’s winning goal.

Like from a movie, but a Hollywood one

