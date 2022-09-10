Fear at the Mestre shopping center. This morning there was a shooting between bandits and security guards in front of the ‘Le Porte’ shopping center – the former Auchan -. According to preliminary information, a bandit was shot, and a vigilante was also injured. The police are operating on the spot. The firefight would have occurred during an attempted assault on a security van.
From what is learned, the bandit has been arrested and the weapon used has already been found. It is not clear whether he acted alone or with accomplices.
See also The Ministry of Public Security Announces Political Tasks to Clear Up Persons, Events, and Cases Involving Sun Lijun | Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China |