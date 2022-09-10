Home News Mestre, shooting in a shopping center: security guard injured
Mestre, shooting in a shopping center: security guard injured

Mestre, shooting in a shopping center: security guard injured

Fear at the Mestre shopping center. This morning there was a shooting between bandits and security guards in front of the ‘Le Porte’ shopping center – the former Auchan -. According to preliminary information, a bandit was shot, and a vigilante was also injured. The police are operating on the spot. The firefight would have occurred during an attempted assault on a security van.

From what is learned, the bandit has been arrested and the weapon used has already been found. It is not clear whether he acted alone or with accomplices.

