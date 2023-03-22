Mesut Özil, former Real Madrid playeramong other teams, and world champion in 2014 with Germany announced on Wednesday the breaking of his contract with the Istanbul Basaksehir in the middle of the season his goodbye to football.

“I had the privilege of being a professional for almost 17 years and I am grateful for that. In recent weeks and months, during which time I have had a few injuries, it has become increasingly clear to me that it was time to step down from the game. scenery”, explained the German in his social networks.

The midfielder, with more than 600 appearances in professional football, spent a large part of his career in Europe: Arsenal, Schalke 04, Werder Bremen and Real Madrid. It was in 2020 when he approached Turkish football and played for the Fenerbahce and Basaksehirwhere he has announced his goodbye.

“I want to thank my clubs and managers who have supported me, as well as teammates who have become friends.”pointed out the athlete.

Özil began his career at the Schalke from where it went to Werder Brementeam with which he won a German Cupto sign later for him Real Madridwith whom he won a league in 2012, a Copa del Rey in 2011 and one Super Cup in 2012.

After passing through the white team, the German landed in the Arsenal, with which he won four England Cups. He would later bet on the Turkish league, playing in the Fenerbahce and finally at Basaksehir.

Mesut, a 92-time international for Germany, made his debut for his country’s national team on February 11, 2009, in a friendly against Norway. In addition, he was proclaimed world champion in 2014 in Brazil after defeating Argentina in a match in which he started.

Özil’s relations with German public opinion deteriorated in 2018 after he had a meeting with the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and gave him a t-shirt Arsenal.

The world champion, like Ilkay Gundogan, was harshly criticized for that meeting. Just as in the case of Gundogan the situation was overcome, the ex-madridista ended up resigning from the German team amid criticism.