Meta Government installed extra sessions of the Departmental Assembly – news

In a departmental security council, the Government of Meta discussed with six mayors of the region the needs and strategies regarding public order. The meeting was attended by the local leaders of Puerto Gaitán, Puerto Rico, Cabuyaro, Uribe, San Juan de Arama and Lejanías, as well as representatives of the Public Force and other entities.

At the end of the meeting, some of the conclusions reached were the following:

• The National Police and the Public Force will strengthen the intelligence work for greater results and to dismantle the criminal organizations that affect the department of Meta, more specifically with the criminal variable of extortion.

• There will be humanitarian demining in all the affected municipalities of the department.

• Increase in operations to deal with smuggling in Meta.

• Actions to stop the deforestation problem with the support of Cormacarena and the Meta Environment Secretariat, with special attention to Mapiripán.

• Advance in the project for a police station in the village of El Porvenir, in Puerto Gaitán.

• According to the request of the mayoress of Cabuyaro, Diana Mendoza, actions will be articulated to foresee the closure of roads in oil municipalities and avoid consequences for their economies.

The Secretary of Government and Security of Meta, Luis Carlos Gómez Santa, highlighted the importance of these security councils to guarantee the protection and well-being of the inhabitants of the department.

Very soon, the following security council will be carried out, in order to follow up on all commitments.

Source: Government of Meta

