The Meta Police, by judicial order, captured the subjects aliases ‘Maleficio’, ‘Junior’, ‘Dwarf’ and ‘John Naranjo or Hijo de Vaca’, presumed members of the finance commission and Support Network for Residual Structures, calling themselves “front 39 Arcesio Niño” with criminal interference in municipalities in the south of Meta.

The captures of these individuals were recorded in the municipalities of Puerto Rico and the urban and rural areas of Puerto Gaitán after a wide-ranging operation.

These four subjects are required by request of the Municipal Court of Puerto Lleras, Meta, for the crimes of aggravated conspiracy for the purpose of terrorism, terrorist acts, homicide, kidnapping for extortion, extortion, manufacturing, trafficking, carrying and/or possession of firearms, accessories, parts and/or ammunition.

In the investigative progress, it was established that these subjects would be carrying out their criminal activity at the service of the FARC dissidents, substructure 39 ‘Arcesio Niño’, as follows:

– ‘Hex’ 21 years old, they would be in charge of developing criminal intelligence and a hit man network.

– ‘Junior’ and ‘Dwarf’organized the logistical contribution and supply to the residual substructure.

– ‘John Naranjo or Son of Cow’ 34 years old, works as coordinator and coordinator for the front 39. ‘Arcesio Niño’

criminal record

Likewise, this criminal group would be allegedly responsible for different criminal acts registered in rural areas of the municipalities of Puerto Gaitán and Mapiripán, Meta presented in the years 2021 and 2022, as follows:

¬ 08 homicides registered in the rural area of ​​Puerto Gaitán in 2022.

¬ The illegal retention of members of a medical mission in the village of Rincón del Indio in the municipality of Mapiripán, in December 2021.

¬ Dissemination of propaganda and pamphlets alluding to the Residual Organized Armed Group, substructure in front of 39 ‘Arcesio Niño’.

¬ The burning and incineration of a double-truck dump truck and two public service vehicles in the municipality of Puerto Gaitán, events that occurred in the months of August and November 2022.

¬ The kidnapping for extortion of a merchant registered in January of this year 2023.

The three captured were presented and left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office 113 of the Specialized Directorate Against Criminal Organizations DECOC of Villavicencio, where after the hearings were held, a Judge of the Republic issued an insurance measure in the prison, since they represent a risk to the community.

Source: Meta Police

Related