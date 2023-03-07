

Joint development of web3 games and cooperation in global network strengthening activities Announcement of business agreement signing at ‘ETHDenver’ eventJoint development of web3 games and cooperation in global network strengthening activities

▲Metabora Singapore announced on the 7th that it has signed a business agreement with the blockchain network Near Protocol to strengthen the cross-chain ecosystem. (Photo courtesy of Metabora Singapore)

Metabora Singapore announced on the 7th that it has signed a business agreement with blockchain network Near Protocol.

Metabora Singapore and Near Protocol announced the signing of a business agreement at the ‘ETHDevner’ event held in Denver, USA on the morning of the 6th (local time) and revealed the direction of future ecosystem expansion.

Through this strategic collaboration, the two companies △jointly develop web3 games based on global sports IP (intellectual property rights) △joint research and development to strengthen cross-chain liquidity △mutual support to strengthen the global web3 network △joint global marketing and promotion of events The plan is to work together to strengthen global web3 business capabilities.

“We look forward to expanding the Bora ecosystem in the Web3 market through partnership with Near Protocol, which is currently active in the domestic and international markets,” said Lim Young-joon, Metabora CBO (Chief Brand Officer) of Singapore. We will continue to grow,” he said.

Robbie Lim, Head of Business Development at the Near Foundation, said, “We expect that through the partnership between the two companies, we will be able to promote collaboration with promising projects in the Korean game ecosystem, one of Near’s core goals, and creators to join the ecosystem.” I think that Nier Protocol is a significant step towards becoming the representative layer 1 of the web3 game ecosystem.”

Meanwhile, Metabora Singapore changed its name from Bora Network to Metabora Singapore in December of last year, and continues to collaborate with various global platforms such as Polygon and Near Protocol along with Klaytn, the mainnet, to expand the global ecosystem of BORA. relationship is expanding.