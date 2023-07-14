METAL OBJECT REMOVED FROM THE LUNG OF A ONE-YEAR-OLD CHILD « CDE News

ASUNCIÓN (special envoy) This Thursday, at the Institute of Respiratory and Environmental Diseases (Ineram) they treated a little one of only one year of age who had swallowed a metallic object with spikes and that had gotten stuck in his right lung. The boy was quickly rescued by his parents and attended by professionals who managed to remove the foreign body.

Dr. Carlos Morínigo explained that it was a rather complicated case because the object he ingested is a stain that is applied to clothing, it had several points that got hooked on the lung tissue. “Today a complicated case, a one-year-old boy, a metallic object with four sharp points lodged in the right lung,” he detailed on his Facebook account.

He pointed out that through a procedure called rigid bronchoscopy they managed to reach the lung, whose mucosa was badly damaged, where this object was housed. “Withdrawing was the most complex moment, because an injury to the bronchus can occur if one pulls on the foreign body,” he stated.

He stressed that in any procedure similar to this there is a risk of perforating the trachea, bronchus injury and total obstruction of the larynx, but in this case there were no complications. “All went well. The patient remains under observation for 72 hours hoping that there are no complications. Within all the limitations we make our homeland, ”he confirmed.

He urged parents to be especially careful with young children who are in a discovery stage and put everything in their mouths. In this case, she found an object that is used for clothing, which was swallowed by the patient who required urgent intervention. “It’s a clothing tag, usually worn on jeans,” she pointed out.

