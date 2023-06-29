Metamorphosis of a genius: Picasso in Rome with 300 works – Rome

TWO NUDE WOMEN © Succession Picasso by SIAE 2023 courtesy Museo Casa Natal Picasso, Malaga Paris, November 21, 1945 Gouache, pen and scraper on stone (3rd state (Mourlot); 4th state (Baer)) Paper: 32 .4 x 44.4 cm. Footprint: 10″ x 13.5″

Roma – The 300 works chosen to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the death of the 20th century genius in Rome have arrived from the Casa Natal Picasso in Malaga. Theater of the operation, the National Gallery, the same museum that, exactly 70 years ago, hosted the living artist in an epoch-making exhibition, curated by Lionello Venturi under the direction of Palma Bucarelli.

Just inaugurated and running until 5 November, Picasso metamorfico it is an ode to the Spanish master’s inexhaustible capacity for renewal, who in his long career tirelessly experimented with different languages, techniques and visions of art, without fear of giving himself away and at the same time remaining true to himself.

PAINTER IN FRONT OF AN EASE © Succession Picasso by SIAE 2023 ICourtesy Picasso Birthplace Museum, Malaga, July 21, 1970. Etching. Paper: 25 x 33.5 cm. Plank: 20.7 x 14.8. Illustration for the book Le gôut du bonheur. A suite of happy, playful, and erotic drawings. Paris, Circle d’Art, 1970

“In each of his styles, Picasso underlined the intention of freeing himself from previous achievements,” says Marcel Duchamp, another radical innovator of the 20th century, who admires Picasso’s ability to “start afresh every time”, maintaining that enviable freshness that characterizes all “his interrupted stream of masterpieces”.

“A restless and curious spirit, with his omnivorous and inclusive gaze, Picasso not only invented and reinvented languages ​​but also himself, in such an exemplary way as to remain identical, and therefore recognizable in the experiments and interpretations of his own style”, adds the director of the National Christian Gallery Collu.

GAMES AND READING © Succession Picasso by SIAE 2023I Courtesy Museo Casa Natal Picasso, Malaga. Paris, January 23 and 24, 1953. Gouache, wax and pen on zinc. Paper: 50.5 x 66.2 cm. Footprint: 19″ x 24″

In the Roman exhibition, the master’s protean creativity is told through the graphic arts, the language of choice that runs through his entire career and which plays a central role in his production: from the series of Vollard Suite to the engravings of recent years, a veritable frenetic cycle in which to revisit all of Picasso’s imagination, from the central theme of the “painter and

of the model” up to the reinterpretation of the history of art – Raphael, Rembrandt, Velázquez, Degas, Manet – sometimes with humorous elements that slip into the grotesque.

LYING NUDE AND CAT © Succession Picasso by SIAE 2023I Courtesy Picasso Birthplace Museum, Malaga. Mougins, February 2-3, 1964. Lithographic pencil and rubbed on report paper transferred to stone. Paper: 37.9 x 56 cm. Composition: 27.9 x 37 cm. illustration for Tribute to Georges Braque. behind the mirror, no. 144-145-1 May 1964. Paris, Maeght Publisher, 1964

Along the itinerary curated by Fernando Castro Flòrez, visitors will find drawings, etchings, drypoints, lithographs, illustrations, in a sampling of subjects capable of embracing the entire Picasso universe: women, from Francoise Gilot to Jacqueline Roque, portrayed in reclining nudes or wide-eyed heads, the archetypes of the Mediterranean myth – Arachne, Andromeda, Hercules, Orpheus and Eurydice – and then the still lifes, the portraits, the stagings of studio artists…

BLACK OWL © Succession Picasso by SIAE 2023I Courtesy Picasso Birthplace Museum, Malaga. Paris, February 18, 1946. Gouache and scraper on lithographic paper transferred on stone. Paper: 66 x 49.6 cm. Footprint: 63.5 x 47.3 cm

“Picasso continues to settle his passions in his works, avoiding the fatal fate of Frenhofer, (a character in a story by Balzac illustrated by him)”, explains the curator Castro Flòrez: “Every stroke of his paintings, every line of his engravings it is executed with determination and urgency, in a passionate struggle with fate, clinging to a flesh that, for Picasso, has never been ‘sad’. Picasso is a metamorphic artist who knew how to modulate his ‘obsessions’, trying, to use the title of one of his works, to take desire by the tail”.

Picasso Metamorfico is a project carried out by the National Gallery in collaboration with the Casa Natal Picasso in Malaga, with the support of the Spanish Embassy in Italy, the Spanish Academy in Rome and the Spanish Tourist Board in Rome.

WOMAN BEFORE A MIRROR © Succession Picasso by SIAE 2023 I Courtesy Museo Casa Natal Picasso, Malaga. Paris, November 26 and December 10 and 15, 1950. Pen and sandpaper on zinc (black, 3rd state). Paper: 38.3 x 56.8 cm. Footprint: 37 x 51 cm

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

