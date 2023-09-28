Home » Meteorological Department has predicted rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Meteorological Department has predicted rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Meteorological Department has predicted rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Web Desk: The Meteorological Department has indicated the possibility of a new series of rains and strong winds starting tomorrow evening in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In this regard, PDMA has issued a letter to all district administrations to be alert. According to the PDMA post, the district administration has been instructed to take precautionary measures in view of heavy rains and winds. In the letter issued by the DG, PDMA, it has been further stated that there is a possibility of snowfall in the upper districts along with the risk of landslides in the upper districts of the province, which is likely to reduce the temperature. According to PDMA, there is also a possibility of urban flooding in low-lying areas due to rains. The district administration has been directed to ensure availability of small heavy machinery and to monitor storm drains while people stay away from electric wires, dilapidated buildings and structures, cyan boards and billboards in case of storm.

