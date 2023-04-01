A new study has tested a very simple method to detect those who tell a lie through a single parameter that allows an accuracy of almost 80%.

We’ve all wondered how to tell if a person is telling the truth or a lie. This is an aspect that has also been studied in the academic field with the publication of various lists of signals that can indicate a liar. After 9/11, airport security personnel were also trained to detect, through body signals, whether a passenger is lying or not. In all, however, there are 92 signs that can unmask liars; really many for those who need to carry out a check in a few seconds. But a new study, published in Nature Human Behavior, makes it possible to recognize who lies with an accuracy of almost 80%. A completely different approach is the one devised by the team of scholars led by Bruno Verschuere, associate professor of forensic psychology at the University of Amsterdam. Called “heuristics” (from the Greek εὑρίσκω, literally “I discover” or “I find”), a rule of thumb that allows you to simplify difficult decisions by ignoring the rest and relying only on the most diagnostic parameters.

Detecting liars: method allows you to unmask lies with a single signal

In practice this system is based only on a signal, i.e. the details of the story told by a subject, ignoring all else. “People who tell the truth are able to provide one detailed description of an event, because they have actually lived it, but even liars can still point out details, however increasing the risk of being caught”. To test the research method, the scholars conducted a series of nine surveys, asking 1,445 people to rate the accuracy of written statements, video transcripts, video and live interviews about student activities on the Amsterdam campus, indicating whether their stories were true or false. These accounts had been two groups of students, divided into two groups: guilty and innocent. The former were asked di steal an assignment from a locker, while the group of innocents to spend half an hour on campus, go to the library, drink coffee and call a friend. Soon after, everyone was asked to explain how they had spent half an hour in the university. The reports were analyzed by study participants who inquired based on the cues they deemed most appropriate, such as eye movement and or emotionality. “In this situation – say the experts – it was difficult to distinguish lies from truth, and lies were discovered at just over half the rate”. But when asked to verify “the amount of detail (descriptions of people, places, actions, objects, events and the timing of events)” e “the degree to which the message seemed complete, concrete, surprising, or rich in detail”, participants spotted lies with 59-79% accuracy. The research results confirm that “use the best (and ignore the rest)” is objectively a better method for detecting lies, indicating that if a person is able to provide descriptions with many details, about who, what, when, how and why, it is likely that they are not lying. When he tends to gloss over these details, maybe he’s telling a lie.

