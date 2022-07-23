The national Eni initiative reaches eight distributors in the province. “The vernacular language is a tradition that must be respected”

BELLUNO. “Meti within the schei”. Are you angry about fuel prices? At the self-service of Eni distributors, a smile cannot fail to escape you.

The national Eni initiative that makes petrol stations speak in the local language has also landed in the Belluno area. From Monday, the automatic machines used to pay for fuel, in addition to the various international languages, also have the option “dialect”. The voice commands are declined in the Belluno dialect with funny expressions such as “struca el boton” or, precisely, “meti within the schei”.

Eni has chosen to launch this initiative in around 1700 points of sale in Italy in its service station terminals because “the vernacular language is one of the traditions that distinguish the territories and helps to create a sense of belonging, often offering expressions capable of expressing lightness , irony and immediacy that are used with ease in the family and in informal contexts by most Italians. Thanks to the local dialects of 100 provinces, even the moment of refueling at Eni Live Stations can now bring a smile during a travel break ».

The dialectal voice messages of the Eni Live Station terminals are created in collaboration with the Fortech company and are added to the languages ​​already present Italian, English, German, Spanish and French. Customers like the nice idea. «They were surprised and amused», they explain from the Eni distributor in Longarone, near the industrial area, «when they heard the voice of the terminal speaking in dialect. After the initial amazement everyone said it was a nice thing, at least we smile in this difficult period for everyone ». “Given the prices, you really need a joke that makes you smile when you come for gasoline,” says Moreno De Piccoli of the Eni distributor in Puos. «On the self-service column there is a sensor that detects movements, when a customer passes by here is the dialect phrase“ meti within the schei ”. The people of Belluno smile, the foreigners, on the other hand, appear somewhat perplexed ».

The members in the province are Eni distributors of Puos D’Alpago, Ponte nelle Alpi, Feltre, Borca di Cadore, Mel, Cortina, Agordo and Longarone